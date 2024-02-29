Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $590.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 131888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 494.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,521.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

