Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Sets New 12-Month High at $590.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 131888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS
Keystone Law Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.