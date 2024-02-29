Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

