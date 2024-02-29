Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,757 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kinder Morgan worth $53,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

