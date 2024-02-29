Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 398,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,092,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

