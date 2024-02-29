Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.94

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 197612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

KNSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

