Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $513.86 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $528.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

