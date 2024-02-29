KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $82.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,121,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $8,502,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 210.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

