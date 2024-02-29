Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of KVYO opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

