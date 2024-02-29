Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.650-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65 to $4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 538.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

