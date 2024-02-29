Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $57.03 on Thursday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,291 shares of company stock worth $2,758,779. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

