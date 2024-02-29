Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

NYSE KFY opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

