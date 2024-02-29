Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.13. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

