Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CAH opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

