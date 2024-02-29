Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Shares of COR stock opened at $236.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. Cencora has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $239.85.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total value of $687,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,945.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,243,895 shares of company stock worth $998,041,627. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cencora by 2,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cencora by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Cencora by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 679,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,662,000 after acquiring an additional 611,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

