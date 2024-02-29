Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.74 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

