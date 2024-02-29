Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 15th

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 139.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.5%.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

