LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,254,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

