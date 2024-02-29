LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

