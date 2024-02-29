Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.70

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

