Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.70

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

