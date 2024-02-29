Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CFO Sells $3,178,719.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $256.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

