Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$1,475,000.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.50, for a total value of C$1,475,000.00.

Jeffrey Francis Leger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L traded down C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,091. The company has a market cap of C$46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$148.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$133.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.14.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

