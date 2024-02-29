Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 3.3%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 386,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 325,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LOMA
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.