Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 3.3%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 386,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 325,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOMA

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $763.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 174.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 505,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 321,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 258.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.