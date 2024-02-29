Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE:LOW opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $241.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

