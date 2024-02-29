Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

