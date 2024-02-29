MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 16,124 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $17.19 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

