Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of M opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

