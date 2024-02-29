Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Magnite by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnite by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 164,474 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

