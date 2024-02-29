Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.50. Magnite shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 428,426 shares traded.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Magnite Stock Down 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

