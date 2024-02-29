Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 11.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.65. 554,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,022,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 994,790 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,759,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Stories

