Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 52-Week High at $235.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.98), with a volume of 70790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.90).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of £125.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.36.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

