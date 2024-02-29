Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $29.77. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 33,832,403 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 5.44.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

