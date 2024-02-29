Mark A. Weiss Sells 2,500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.85 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

