MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $212.60. 8,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,769. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

