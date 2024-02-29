Marqeta’s (MQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MQ

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,344,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,580. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.