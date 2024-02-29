Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

