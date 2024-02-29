Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

