Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 89.08 ($1.13), with a volume of 11889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.12).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,465.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.83.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.