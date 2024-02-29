Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells $2,703,076.50 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

MAS stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $77.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Masco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

