Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00007492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $452.93 million and $437.28 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

