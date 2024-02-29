Mather Group LLC. Acquires 4,237 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

