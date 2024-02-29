Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.15 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.