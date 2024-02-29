Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.98 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

