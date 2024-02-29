Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,295 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 68.5% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 187,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

MDT opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

