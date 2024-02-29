Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

