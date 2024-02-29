Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $232.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $233.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

