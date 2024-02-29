Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,566 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,070,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

