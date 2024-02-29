McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $282.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 968.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

