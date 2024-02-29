McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.54. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

