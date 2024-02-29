McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.
McEwen Mining Stock Performance
MUX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,147. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.54. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About McEwen Mining
