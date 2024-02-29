MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.62. MDB Capital shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 593 shares changing hands.
MDB Capital Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDB Capital
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDBH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MDB Capital in the third quarter worth $173,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $865,000.
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.