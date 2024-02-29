MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.62. MDB Capital shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 593 shares changing hands.

MDB Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDB Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDBH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MDB Capital in the third quarter worth $173,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $865,000.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

