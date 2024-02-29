MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

